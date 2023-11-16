Auto, Auto Ancillary Q2 Review - Robust Show Led By Improved Realisations, Stable Costs: Axis Securities

The companies under our coverage reported revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 16%/49%/56% YoY against expectations of 17%/41%/50%. This was driven by higher average selling prices, sales volumes, and operating leverage. On a QoQ basis, the aggregate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth stood at 11%/27%/20%, against expectations of 12%/21%/15%.

The QoQ growth was led by Ashok Leyland Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and TVS Motor Company Ltd. by clocking double-digit revenue and Ebitda growth.

Ebitda margins expanded by 315 basis points/187 bps YoY/QoQ. The margin expansion was on account of higher ASPs (led by product premiumisation) and higher operating leverage, led by higher sales volumes and softer raw material input costs.

Except for Escorts Kubota Ltd., all other companies under our coverage were largely in line with or beat our estimates. This was on account of higher ASPs, driven by better price absorption and stable raw material costs.