Auto, Auto Ancillary Q2 Results Preview- Commodity Tailwinds, Richer Product Mix To Boost Margins: Nirmal Bang
We expect overall revenue of our auto coverage universe to grow by 8.8%/14.6% QoQ/YoY in Q2 FY24
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We expect overall revenue of our auto coverage universe to grow by 8.8%/14.6% QoQ/YoY in Q2 FY24, driven by volume growth and a better product mix.
On YoY basis, two wheeler and tractor demand is expected to decline whereas volume for passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments is likely to have increased. Demand for SUVs was strong in Q2 FY24 on the back of robust order books, new model launches and production capacity expansion. Demand for low-end PVs remained muted.
We expect Ebitda margin to improve by 220 basis points YoY and 40 bps QoQ for our auto coverage companies, led by better operating leverage benefits and softening raw material costs.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.