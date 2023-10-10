Auto, Auto Ancillary Q2 Results Preview- Commodity Tailwinds, Richer Product Mix To Boost Margins: Nirmal Bang

We expect overall revenue of our auto coverage universe to grow by 8.8%/14.6% QoQ/YoY in Q2 FY24, driven by volume growth and a better product mix.

On YoY basis, two wheeler and tractor demand is expected to decline whereas volume for passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments is likely to have increased. Demand for SUVs was strong in Q2 FY24 on the back of robust order books, new model launches and production capacity expansion. Demand for low-end PVs remained muted.

We expect Ebitda margin to improve by 220 basis points YoY and 40 bps QoQ for our auto coverage companies, led by better operating leverage benefits and softening raw material costs.