Auto, Auto Ancillaries Q4 Results Preview - Robust Earnings Growth Across Segments: ICICI Securities

We expect Q4 FY23 to be a robust quarter for our auto coverage universe led by YoY revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of ~18%/~30%/~50%. More than 20% volume growth in four-wheelers and reversion in raw material costs would be the key triggers for the impressive sectoral earnings growth, we believe.

For two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers, it would be more of a flattish performance QoQ, but YoY earnings growth would be strong driven by revival in profitability from previous year lows.

Export-centric OEMs like Bajaj Auto Ltd. and TVS Motor Company Ltd. faced headwinds in the overseas markets, yet their performance would remain flattish QoQ as export volume weakness got partly mitigated with improving domestic two-wheeler volumes.

Similarly, performance of export-centric ancillary players would remain subdued due to limited volume offtake, in turn impacting operating leverage. Domestic automotive tyre businesses should report strong earnings driven by improved margins amid falling raw material costing.