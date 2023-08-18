Auto, Auto Ancillaries Q1 Review - Demand Momentum To Continue But At A Slower Growth Rate: Axis Securities
Our top picks are TVS Motors in the two-wheeler segment, Maruti Suzuki in the PV segment, and Ashok Leyland in the CV space.
Axis Securities Report
Q1 FY24 auto original equipment manufacturer review – Robust show led by improved realisations and stable costs.
Financial Performance
The companies under our coverage reported revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of +19%/+50%/+88% YoY against expectation of +18%/+49%/+69% driven by higher average selling prices, sales volumes, and operating leverage. On a QoQ basis, the aggregate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth/de-growth stood at -0.6%/-2.3%/+5%, against expectation of -1.3%/-2.6%/-6%. The QoQ drag was largely led by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Ashok Leyland Ltd. on account of lower sales volumes QoQ.
Ebitda margins expanded by 254 bps YoY but contracted by 21 bps QoQ. YoY expansion was on account of higher ASPs (led by product premiumisation) and higher operating leverage led by higher sales volumes.
Except for Bajaj Auto ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki, revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax for all other companies under our coverage were largely in line with or beat our estimates. This was on account of higher ASPs driven by better price absorption and stable raw material costs.
Q1 FY24 auto ancillaries review – Decent show; growth drivers intact
Financial Performance
The companies under our coverage reported revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of +12%/+21%/+22% YoY against expectation of +8%/+25%/+27%. Revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax posted growth of +2%/+2%/-10% QoQ, against expectations of +3%/+5%/-5%, driven by higher ASPs, sales volumes, and operating leverage.
All companies under our coverage reported inline Ebitda except a miss for Minda Corporation Ltd. and CIE Automotive india Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
