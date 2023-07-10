Auto, Auto Ancillaries Q1 Preview - Improved Profitability To Drive Robust Earnings Growth: ICICI Securities
PVs and two-wheelers to deliver impressive earnings growth YoY.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We expect Q1 FY24E to be a robust quarter for our auto coverage universe led by YoY revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of ~15%/~30%/~50%, respectively.
More than 15% volume growth in both two-wheelers, four-wheelers (each) and reversion in raw material costs would be the key triggers for the impressive sectoral earnings growth, we believe.
For two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers, improvement in export volume, better operating leverage and improved mix would likely drive robust earnings growth, both YoY and QoQ.
Commercial vehicle-centric players may deliver weaker revenue and lower Ebitdam QoQ due to seasonality and pre-buying in the previous quarter (Q4 FY23).
Performance of export-centric ancillary players is likely to improve QoQ, though may still remain subdued YoY due to higher base, and thus, can deliver better Ebitdam QoQ aided by better operating leverage.
Domestic automotive tyre businesses may continue to report strong earnings driven by improved margins, despite lower sales volume QoQ.
Ancillary players, dependent on domestic e-two-wheelers and domestic CV volume, may also deliver weaker earnings QoQ, we believe.
Our top picks include: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd. in OEMS, and Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd. in ancillaries.
