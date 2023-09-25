Auto Ancillaries Check - Options Galore; Which Ones To Choose From The Lot: ICICI Securities
Our top picks in the space for long-term investment are CIE Automotive, Sansera, Sona BLW, Craftsman Automation, Balkrishna Ind.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We have analysed various auto ancillary businesses based on valuation multiples, likely earnings growth, return on equity and several business risks.
We believe there are some outliers in the list, on either side, in terms of valuation versus business fundamentals/risk led by fears of electric vehicle-led business disruption or EV-led opportunity driving higher growth.
For long-term investment purpose, we prefer businesses with minimal exposure to commercial vehicle cyclicality, minimal EV penetration led business risk, ability to manage capital structure/efficiency, and ability to innovate.
Going by data analysis, our top picks in the space for long-term investment are CIE Automotive Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd., Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Craftsman Automation Ltd. and Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
We believe within our coverage universe Asahi India Glass Ltd., Ceat Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd. and Bosch Ltd. are trading higher than their fair value.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cement Channel Check - Improving Price Environment, Sustainability Remains Key: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.