Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Results Review - U.S. Drags Down Overall Performance; Outlook Cautious: ICICI Direct
Aurobindo has one of most enduring generics ecosystems among peers but recent cGMP related issues at some plants continue to weigh
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s revenues grew 6.7% YoY to Rs 6407 crore due to a strong performance in the U.S. as well as Europe. Ebitda de-grew 6.1% YoY to Rs 954.5 crore while Ebitda margins de-grew 203 bps to 14.9%.
Adjusted profit after tax declined 13.7% YoY to Rs 492 crore. U.S. revenues grew 9.3% YoY to Rs 3001 crore with rest of world growing a massive 25.7% YoY to Rs 499 crore. Europe was flat YoY at Rs 1701 crore.
Aurobindo Pharma's revenue growth demonstrated decent traction both on a YoY and QoQ basis, especially in the U.S., which remains the core segment (47% contribution).
However, Ebitda margins continue to trend at ~15% well, below the historic trend line of up 20%, on account of higher research and development and other expenses.
Progress on the injectable front besides addressing the lingering cGMP and governance issues is likely to weigh in the near future.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.