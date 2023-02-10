Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Results Review - U.S. Drags Down Overall Performance; Outlook Cautious: ICICI Direct

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s revenues grew 6.7% YoY to Rs 6407 crore due to a strong performance in the U.S. as well as Europe. Ebitda de-grew 6.1% YoY to Rs 954.5 crore while Ebitda margins de-grew 203 bps to 14.9%.

Adjusted profit after tax declined 13.7% YoY to Rs 492 crore. U.S. revenues grew 9.3% YoY to Rs 3001 crore with rest of world growing a massive 25.7% YoY to Rs 499 crore. Europe was flat YoY at Rs 1701 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma's revenue growth demonstrated decent traction both on a YoY and QoQ basis, especially in the U.S., which remains the core segment (47% contribution).

However, Ebitda margins continue to trend at ~15% well, below the historic trend line of up 20%, on account of higher research and development and other expenses.

Progress on the injectable front besides addressing the lingering cGMP and governance issues is likely to weigh in the near future.