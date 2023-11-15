Aurobindo Pharma Q2 Results Review - Several Growth Levers In Place To Drive Topline: Axis Securities

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s profit after tax stood above our estimates by 14%. Aurobindo Pharma’s consolidated revenue grew by 25.8% YoY and gross margins improved by 122 basis points QoQ. Ebitda margins improved by 222 bps QoQ. The U.S. revenue at $ 409 million was up 7.1% QoQ.

Injectable businesses in the U.S. reported 2.5% QoQ growth, driven by strong underlying business growth as price erosion was negligible during the last quarter. Oral and over the counter business has driven growth in the U.S. by 7.2% and 12.3% QoQ respectively.