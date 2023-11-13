Aurobindo Pharma Q2 Results Review - Broad-Based Growth Across Segments: Motilal Oswal

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. delivered better-than-expected performance in Q FY24. The company posted superior growth across key markets of the U.S./ Europe and even in the anti retroviral formulation segment. This was further supported by lower raw material costs, driving better profitability. With the g-Revlimid launch, margins are likely to be better in the coming quarters.

We raise our earnings estimates by 6%/5% for FY24/FY25, factoring in:

the benefit from reduced price erosion in the base portfolio, and improved operating leverage.

We value Aurobindo Pharma at 15 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our target price of Rs 970.

Aurobindo Pharma continues to put effort into building a robust product pipeline for its focus market, including niche opportunities in injectables, and biosimilar domains.

The much-awaited Pen-G project is also on track to gain commercial benefit from FY25E onwards. However, at valuations of 18 times/16 times FY24/FY25 earnings, the upside is limited.

Hence, we reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.