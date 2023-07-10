Aurobindo Pharma - Biosimilar Offering Enhanced Through BioFactura Tie-Up: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. has entered into an exclusive license agreement with BioFactura to commercialise a proposed biosimilar of Stelara (Ustekinumab).
With this agreement, Aurobindo Pharma has fast-tracked its pipeline for biosimilar offerings.
The company is on track to build key levers of growth –
accelerating the biosimilar pipeline,
enhancing the abbreviated new drug application pipeline comprising complex products,
leveraging the production linked incentive scheme, and
expanding its China operations.
Valuation and view
The outlook for Aurobindo Pharma is promising, considering-
business opportunities due to regulatory issues at peers,
niche launches (g-Revlimid),
commercial benefits of Pen-G, and
biosimilar pipeline.
We expect a 16.5% earnings compound annual growth rate, led by an 11% sales CAGR in the U.S. and a 240 basis points margin expansion.
However, the current valuation adequately factors in earnings upside.
