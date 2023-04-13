AU Small Finance Bank - Top Management Continuity Enhances Visibility On Execution: ICICI Securities

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. disclosed that it has received regulatory approval for the reappointment of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Uttam Tibrewal as wholetime director for three years (with-effect-from from April 19, 2023 to April 18, 2026). We expect this extension to ensure top management continuity.

Besides, it improves visibility on continuation of its growth journey like in the past – scale with robust asset quality and profitability.

We believe that the recent correction in the stock price was unwarranted and that it is well poised to deliver more than 20% advance growth and continue improving the return on equity trajectory. We value the stock at 3.5 times FY25E versus 3.5 times on FY24E book value per share earlier.

As per its Q4 FY23 business update, it delivered robust 26% YoY growth in gross advances with the deposit base growing 32% YoY. Current account and savings account ratio was flat QoQ at 38.4% in Q4 FY23.