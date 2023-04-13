AU Small Finance Bank- RBI Approves Re-Appointment Of Sanjay Agarwal As MD, CEO For Three Years: Motilal Oswal

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. for a period of three years, effective April 19, 2023, after his current term ends on April 18, 2023.

The RBI has also approved the re-appointment of Mr. Uttam Tibrewal as the Whole Time Director of AU Small Finance Bank for a period of three years, effective April 19, 2023.

AU Small Finance Bank’s stock price has been under pressure due to the lack of clarity about management continuity, as well as the uncertain macro environment. We believe that the RBI approval removes a key overhang and will now shift the focus to the fundamental performance of the bank.

AU Small Finance Bank has been posting a healthy operating performance, led by consistently strong loan growth, the strengthening of its liability franchise and improving asset quality (on robust collections). We estimate the bank to deliver a 29% compound annual growth rate in loans over FY23-25.

We believe the next milestones to look forward to would be the RBI approval on the bank’s authorised dealer-1 banking application and progress on the universal banking license, which the bank is now likely to apply for.

We estimate AU Small Finance Bank to deliver a ~25% earnings CAGR over FY23-25 with return on asset/return on equity of 1.8%/16.3%.