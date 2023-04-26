AU Small Finance Bank Q4 Results Review - Cyclical NIM Contraction Weighing On RoE: Yes Securities

While AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.’s earnings performance was broadly in-line for Q4 FY23, the management commentary on margin decline of 30-40 basis points in FY24 largely leads to 5- 7% cut in FY24/25 earnings assuming moderate net slippages, no utilisation of contingent provisions and reasonable release of standard restructured assets provisions.

High core provision coverage ratio of 72% should support a benign NCL trend. Credit cost stood at 30 bps in Q4 FY23, adjusted for commercial paper utilisation and release of standard restructured provisions.

After likely dipping in FY24, the return ratios could secularly improve from FY25 (even with normalising credit cost) on account of moderation in cost/income ratio. The reversal of rate cycle and deepening of retail deposits franchise will be positive for AU Small Finance Bank’s margins due to higher contribution of fixed rate book and non-urban asset customer profile.

Further strengthening of fee income, reduced intensity of investments (as per lifecycle needs) and growth/productivity benefits from strategic investments being incurred now would support the envisaged return on equity expansion from next fiscal.

AU Small Finance Bank expects to largely maintain return on asset in FY24 and reaching 2% plus sustainable RoA in three years.

Reserve Bank of India’s recent approval for re-appointment of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Uttam Tibrewal as ED for the period of three years is positive from business momentum continuity and governance standpoint.