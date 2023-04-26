AU Small Finance Bank Q4 Results Review - Business Growth Robust; Margins Set To Moderate: Motilal Oswal

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. reported 23% YoY growth in profit after tax to Rs 4.2 billion (inline) in Q4 FY23, aided by lower provisions and a lower tax rate (~20%). In FY23, net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/ profit after tax grew 37%/11%/26% to Rs 44.3 billion/Rs 20.2 billion/Rs 14.3 billion.

Net interest income grew 30% YoY to Rs 12.1 billion (inline), supported by 26% YoY growth in gross advances. Margins moderated 10 bps QoQ to 6.1%. Core fee income grew 31% YoY (16% QoQ).

Opex grew 27% YoY as the bank continues to invest in building the franchise. Thus, the cost/income ratio increased 150 bps QoQ to 63.1%. PPoP grew 18% YoY to Rs 5.7 billion (7% miss).

Gross advances grew 26% YoY to Rs 592 billion (up 5% QoQ), led by healthy traction in the wholesale book, which grew 11% QoQ versus 3% in retail loans.

Total deposits grew 32% YoY to ~Rs 694 billion. Current account/savings account deposits grew 31%/11% QoQ, while term deposits grew 14% QoQ. The CASA ratio thus increased to 38.4% versus 38% in Q3 FY23.

Gross non-performing assets/net on performing assets declined 4%/14% QoQ. Thus, GNPA/NNPA ratios improved 15 bps/9 bps QoQ to 1.7%/0.4%. The provision coverage ratio ratio improved to ~75%.

The outstanding restructured portfolio declined to Rs 7 billion, corresponding to 1.2% of advances (versus 1.4% in Q3 FY23).

AU Small Finance Bank is carrying provisions of Rs 1.2 billion (17%) on the restructured book.