AU Small Finance Bank Q3 Results Review - Core Income Growth, Asset Quality Remains Strong: Yes Securities
AU Small Finance Bank delivered a stronger performance over expectations set by the pre-quarter disclosures.
Yes Securities Report
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. delivered a stronger performance over expectations set by the pre-quarter disclosures. Adjusted for the lower priority sector lending income, there was a pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax beat of 5- 6%/10-11% respectively.
Notably, bad debts recovery and the quantum of contingency/restructuring provisions utilisation/reversal was higher in this quarter. At the core, growth in net interest income and opex was in-line with expectations, while fee growth and asset quality trends were stronger.
Resilient net interest margin, improving core fee yield, mild moderation in cost/income ratio and modest credit cost underpinned robust return on asset/return on equity (2%/15%) performance.
Our FY23/24 earnings estimates underwent mild upgrades.
