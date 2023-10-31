AU Small Finance Bank Q2 Results Review - Earnings Inline, Aided By Other Income; NIMs Compress: Motilal Oswal

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. reported 17% YoY growth in net earnings (in line), aided by higher other income (up 72% YoY). Pre provision operating profit thus grew 30% YoY (up 19% QoQ, 9% beat).

Margins declined 22 basis points QoQ to 5.5%. Provisions came in higher at Rs 1.1 billion.

Advances grew 24%YoY (2% QoQ), while deposits grew strongly at 30% YoY (9.3% QoQ). Current account and savings account deposits grew 4% YoY, while CASA mix stood at 33.9%.

Absolute gross/net non-performing assets increased 11%/10.8% QoQ. Thus, the headline GNPA/ NNPA ratios deteriorated 15 bp/5 bp QoQ to 1.91%/0.6%.

In the first round of consolidation amongst small finance banks, AU SFB announced a merger with Fincare SFB. The merger is earnings per share, book value, and return on asset accretive and will enable AU SFB to diversify the loan book and gain access to rural dominated micro finance portfolio as the segment will form ~7.5% of loans.

The bank will also benefit from improved geographical presence with strong foothold in Southern India, while the ongoing pressure on margins and compliance with sub-segmental priority sector lending targets will also see some relief from the merger.

We slightly lower our FY24E/25E estimates by 2.8%/2.0% as higher other income and controlled opex compensate for higher provisions and weak margins.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 (3.6 times FY25E adjusted book value).