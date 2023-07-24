AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results Review - Earnings Inline; Margins Contract By 38 Basis Points: Motilal Oswal

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. reported 44% YoY growth in net earnings (in line), aided by healthy net interest income growth of 28% YoY and higher ‘other income’ (up 98% YoY).

Pre-provision operating profit thus grew 39% YoY (down 4% QoQ, in line). Margins contracted 38 basis points QoQ to 5.7%.

Gross advances/deposits grew strongly by 29%/27% YoY, and current account and savings account deposits grew 15% YoY. CASA mix moderated to 35%.

Absolute gross/net non-performing assets increased 14%/42% QoQ. Thus, the headline in GNPA/NNPA ratios deteriorated 10 bp/13 bp QoQ to 1.76%/0.55%.

We fine tune our estimates and expect AU Small Finance Bank to deliver 28% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, with return on asset/return on equity of 1.9%/17.4% in FY25E.

We retain our 'Neutral' stance on the stock.