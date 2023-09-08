AU Small Finance Bank - Healthy Asset Growth To Continue; Maintaining Margins Key: Nirmal Bang
While NIM is expected to be under pressure for two more quarters, the bank has maintained NIM guidance of 5.5-5.7% for FY24.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
We hosted the management of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., in order to gain insights into the current business outlook. The bank expects its loan book to grow by 25-30% in FY24, which will be led by 20% growth in vintage businesses of wheels and small business loan, 30-35% growth in home loans, business banking and agriculture loans and faster growth in credit cards. While net interest margin is expected to be under pressure for two more quarters, the bank has maintained NIM guidance of 5.5-5.7% for FY24. It has also maintained return on asset guidance of 1.8% (+/- 10 basis points).
While we expect the loan growth momentum to continue, with 25% compound annual growth rate over FY23-FY25E, we believe that margin moderation due to higher cost of funding and elevated opex ratios over the medium term amid continued digital expansion are expected to weigh on the return ratios. We expect RoA to stand at 1.7% over FY23-FY25E as against 1.8% in FY23.
We maintain an ‘Accumulate’ rating on AU Small Finance Bank with a target price of Rs 776 (valued at 3.5 times June 2025E adjusted book value).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
