AU SFB Q2 Review - Merger Integration, Success In MFI, Cross Selling Key To Realising Synergies: Nirmal Bang

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. Q2 FY24 net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax came at a variation of - 1.3%/16.2%/6.2% versus our estimates.

While we expect loan growth momentum to continue with 24.5% compound annual growth rate over FY23-FY25E, we believe that margin moderation due to the rise in share of secured book and higher cost of funding and elevated opex ratios over the medium term due to continued digital expansion are expected to weigh on return ratios.

We expect return on assets (standalone entity) to stand at 1.7% over FY23-FY25E as against 1.8% in FY23.

The merger with Fincare Small Finance Bank when completed within the guided timeline, will expand AU Small Finance Bank geographic and product mix and will be return on assets accretive.

However, successful merger integration and success in the bank’s entry into the MFI segment and cross selling activities will be key to realising synergies in the long term.

As per our calculation, the implied valuation for Fincare SFB works out to 2.9 times September 2023 book value. Equity dilution for AU Small Finance Bank is estimated to be at 11% after assuming Rs 7 billion capital infusion at the same valuation of the merger deal.

We roll forward our valuation to September 2025 adjusted book value valuing the bank at 3.2 times, thus deriving a price target of Rs 740 (as against Rs 776 earlier, valued at 3.5 times FY25E ABV). Maintain ‘Accumulate’.