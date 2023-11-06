AU SFB - Merger With Fincare SFB To Enable Steady Growth While Ensuring Regulatory Compliance: Motilal Oswal

We attended AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.’s analyst meet wherein the management highlighted its rationale for merger with Fincare SFB and the outlook for the merged entity as bank aspires to reach a balance sheet of Rs 2 trillion over next three years.

The merger will improve the bank’s geographical diversification and improve AU’s branch presence across the country. New business verticals like mciro finance institution and gold loans will improve its lending yields and open new avenues for growth.

Moreover, since Fincare is a rural-focused SFB with 85% of its advances qualifying under the priority sector (56% of MFI and 30% of overall book being SMF eligible), the merger will enable AU SFB to not only meet its priority sector lending target, but also generate PSLC income in the long run.

While its execution prowess to consummate the merger will be vital, we believe that the merger will enable AU SFB to further strengthen its position and deliver all-round growth.

We reiterate 'Buy' on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 (3.6 times FY25E book value of standalone bank).