Atul Q2 Results Review - No Green Shoots Visible; Maintain 'Sell': Dolat Capital

Atul Ltd.'s Ebitda decline of 30% YoY/ 15% QoQ to Rs 1.55 billion was ~4% below estimates while profit after tax down by 39% YoY/ 13% QoQ to Rs 903 million was in-line but aided by higher other income (+170% QoQ). 

Persisting macro-headwinds will result in delayed ramp-up of newly commissioned and upcoming projects (Rs 17.6 billion over FY23-25E) and will keep profitability under check.