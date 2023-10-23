Atul Q2 Results Review - No Green Shoots Visible; Maintain 'Sell': Dolat Capital
Weak performance across segments; balance sheet remains healthy.
Dolat Capital Report
Atul Ltd.'s Ebitda decline of 30% YoY/ 15% QoQ to Rs 1.55 billion was ~4% below estimates while profit after tax down by 39% YoY/ 13% QoQ to Rs 903 million was in-line but aided by higher other income (+170% QoQ).
Persisting macro-headwinds will result in delayed ramp-up of newly commissioned and upcoming projects (Rs 17.6 billion over FY23-25E) and will keep profitability under check.
Outlook and Valuation
We believe persisting demand weakness across its key sub-segments will restrict realizing full sales potential of its newly commissioned plants. This in-turn will keep return ratios muted in the medium term.
We cut our FY24 and FY25 earnings by 18%/14% to factor slower recovery and retain ‘Sell’ rating with revised target price at Rs 5700 (26 times September-25E earnings per share).
Faster than expected demand revival in Atul’s key products remains a key risk to our rating/ target price.
