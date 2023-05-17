Astral Q4 Results Review - Healthy Performance With Strong Margin Improvement: Prabhudas Lilladher
Healthy volume growth at 15% YoY on higher base, led to revenue growth of 8.3%.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We upward revise our FY24/FY25 earnings estimate by 9.3%/12.9% to factor in-
higher volume growth guidance of 15-20% in pipe and fittings,
paints and adhesive business revenue growth guidance of ~20%, and
increase in Ebitda margin guidance to 17-18% (earlier around 16-16.5%) with improvement in volume and correction in raw material prices and breakeven in sanitaryware business in H2 FY24.
Astral Ltd. trades at rich valuation of 50-60 times one year forward earnings and in the recent past, post bonus issuance and our initiating coverage, stock has given 25% plus return.
We still believe that Astral is a consistent quality performer and it is a compounding story on back of its strong performance in FY23 and robust guidance of volume and margins across segment for FY24-25.
