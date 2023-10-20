Astral Q2 Results Review - Robust Volume Growth, Beat Our Earnings Estimate: Prabhudas Lilladher

Astral Ltd. upward revised its volume growth guidance at more than -20% in pipe and fittings business and ~15%/20% volume/revenue growth guidance in paints and adhesive business, with consolidated Ebitda margin guidance of 17-18% alongside improvement in volumes and correction in raw material prices and breakeven in sanitaryware business in couple of quarters.

Astral reported strong expansion in gross margin (+870 basis points YoY) in Q2 FY24, even after inventory loss (Rs 200 million) on account of increase in value added product mix and lower raw material procurement cost. However, increase in front-loaded expenses for growth, led to relatively lower expansion in Ebitda margin (+390 bps YoY), which will reflect in numbers over coming quarters with product mix change & increase in revenue.