Astral Q2 Results Review - Capacity Additions In All Segments To Serve Robust Demand: Systematix

Astral Ltd.’s Q2 pipes volume/revenue (up 28%/17% YoY) came broadly in line with our estimates. However, consolidated profit after tax (up 90% YoY) missed estimate due to higher other expenses (up 53% YoY and 16% QoQ).

Inventory loss of ~Rs 200 million also had its impact on margins. Demand outlook of pipes remains robust. After a 29% YoY rise in H1, Astral has upped FY24 pipes volume growth guidance to 20% plus from 15% earlier.

It is aggressively adding capacities in all segments (Guwahati 22 kilo tonne operational now; Telangana 70 kt by FY25 end; Kanpur 50 kt by Q1 FY25; funded by Rs 5.3 billion cash balance) to serve the robust demand.

Domestic market continued to drive adhesives revenues; UK operations also picked up. Liquidation of high-cost inventory should aid UK margin (Q2 at 9.7% versus 12% normal).

In paints (Q2 revenue Rs 470 million, 16% Ebitda margin), products under Astral brand are planned soon.

Bathware division has achieved Rs 800 million monthly revenue rate and aims to reach its breakeven level of ~Rs 110 million in next two quarters.

Robust 21% profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY18-23 and return on equity expansion have supported Astral’s high valuations.

We maintain our estimates and expect 14%/22%/31% CAGR in revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY23- 25E.

While we remain upbeat on Astral’s long-term prospects, at 64 times FY25E price/earnings, we maintain 'Hold', with an unchanged Rs 1,889 target price (65 times FY25E price/earnings).

Robust growth and margins in existing and new businesses are keys to sustain high valuation.