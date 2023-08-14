Astral Q1 Results Review - Inline, Growth Momentum To Continue: IDBI Capital

Astral Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 result was in-line with our estimates on all key parameters. Healthy growth of plumbing segment aided robust volume growth, however softening of raw material prices weighed on net sales realisation.

The management reiterated that demand outlook is robust and in order to capture these opportunities, Astral is on capacity addition spree, through brown field and green field way.

Net sales was up by 5.8%YoY to Rs 12.8 billion, while Ebitda improved by 18.2%YoY to Rs 2 billion. The company reported net profit of Rs 1.1 billion, up by 24.1% over Q1 FY23.

We believe Astral is well positioned to benefit from plumbing growth, foray into paints and bathware, timely capacity addition and focus on improving product mix.

Maintain 'Hold' with a revised target price of Rs 2,109 (earlier Rs 1,958), assigning 70 times price-to-earnings ratio on FY25E.