Astral, Prince Pipes, Supreme, Finolex Industries - Structural, Sustainable, Scalable: Prabhudas Lilladher
Plastic pipe industry has seen sharp recovery post pandemic.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Home building materials market (plastic pipes, tiles, wood panel, sanitaryware and faucets) is estimated to touch Rs 2.7 trillion by FY26 from Rs 1.3 trillion in FY22.
During CY13-20, the sector was impacted by real estate slowdown, goods and services tax implementation and demonetisation and Covid-19 pandemic over FY16-21, which resulted in single digit growth compound annual growth rate of ~6% during same period. The plastic pipe sector, however, has grown at 10% CAGR over FY13- 21.
Considering strong underlying demand along with healthy growth momentum, we initiate coverage on Astral Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., Prince Pipe and Fitting Ltd. and Supreme Industries Ltd. underpinned by-
healthy growth in real estate sector,
increased government spending on irrigation, water supply and sanitation and urban infrastructure;
benefits from industry consolidation; and
shift from unorganised to organised market, due to geographical expansions of large organised players.
We expect Astral/Finolex Industries/Prince Pipes/Supreme Industries to clock revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 14.6%/ 22.4%/ 31.2%, 7.7%/ 31.9%/ 25.6%, 10.2%/ 46.5%/ 65.9% and 11.2%/ 23.9%/ 21.5% respectively over FY23-25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Infra Sector - Project Awarding Accelerates; FASTag Toll Collections Continue To Gain Traction: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.