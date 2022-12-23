Astral - Demand, Margin Tailwinds Going Ahead: ICICI Securities

We recently interacted with the management of Astral Ltd. and following are the key takeaways:

demand trend in pipe has improved quarter-to-date and is likely to remain healthy in H2 FY23. Management believes volume growth in the pipe segment will pickup going forward led by sharp correction of ~38% in PVC resin prices seen earlier (FY23-to-date) which has now started stabilising. CPVC prices remain stable and demand is expected to be robust driven by housing segment, operating margins are expected to improve from Q4 FY23 in both pipe (as inventory losses are expected to subside in Q4 as PVC resin prices stabilise) and adhesive segments (fall in raw material prices to result in normalised margins), ramp up of bathware segment (sanitaryware and faucetware) is on track and the company has opened ~125 showrooms/display centres as of mid-Dec and is on track to achieve the guided presence in 500 showrooms/display centres by end-FY23.

Astral's management is on track to achieve pipe volume growth and adhesive revenue growth of high double digit YoY in FY23E.