Astra Microwave - Well Poised For Strong Growth Ahead: ICICI Direct

Key Investment Thesis:

Domain expertise in microwave and radio frequency systems and applications; Strong research and development and manufacturing capabilities:

With strong domain expertise in microwave and radio frequency applications, Astra Microwave Products Ltd. has moved up the value chain from manufacturing sub-systems to development and manufacturing a wide range of high-end, critical microwave and radio frequency application-based equipments. Pursuant to advanced manufacturing as well as research and development facilities, company has strong in-house capabilities to execute orders.

Healthy order-book position with buoyant prospects and pipeline presents strong growth visibility:

Company’s order book position stands healthy at Rs 1580 crore as of June 2023 end (1.9 times FY23 revenue). With govt’s focus on allocating significant capital outlay in defence and space sectors, reducing defence imports and increasing domestic procurements with indigenising usage of raw materials, components, sub-systems, the future orders inflows opportunity for Astra is huge in both domestic and export markets.

Moreover, overall execution would improve as the risk of supply chain issues recedes with increase in domestic procurement of raw materials and sub-components.