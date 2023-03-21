Aster DM Healthcare - Recent Correction In The Stock Price Makes Valuations Reasonable: HDFC Securities
Cluster focused approach would improve operational performance.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is one of the largest integrated private healthcare service providers operating in Gulf Cooperation Council and India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, its healthcare services encompass primary to quaternary care models which include clinics, hospitals, mobile health, telehealth, and home care services.
GCC contributes ~77% of revenues while India accounts for the remaining share.
The company registered healthy margins in India owing to maturity of hospitals, improving case mix and cost efficiencies which comes with large format hospitals in metros and tier-I cities.
Cluster focused approach, improvement in maturity mix, pipeline of brownfield and greenfield expansion along with inorganic growth and ancillary business (lab and pharmacy) would further cement its position in India.
Aster is also building hospital portfolio under operations and management (asset light model) in India.
