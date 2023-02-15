Aster DM Healthcare Q3 Results Review - Numbers Driven By Strong GCC Performance: ICICI Direct
Aster DM posted a strong set of numbers, which were a beat on our estimates on the revenue front but missed on the margin front.
ICICI Direct Report
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.'s revenues grew 13.3% QoQ to Rs 3192 crore, supported by robust growth from GCC business, which came in at Rs 2550 crore, up 17.3% QoQ followed by 1.7% QoQ growth in India business at Rs 735 crore.
In GCC, hospitals improved 11.5% QoQ to Rs 1059 crore, clinics grew 25.4% QoQ to Rs 662 crore and pharmacy grew 19.3% QoQ to Rs 829 crore.
Ebitda margins improved 273 basis points QoQ to 14.1% while Ebitda grew 40.7% QoQ to Rs 449 crore. Subsequently, net profit increased 201.6% QoQ to Rs 139 crore.
We are positive on Aster’s integrated business model and Aster’s growth strategy for India to add brownfield facilities with low capex investment but high potential opportunity.
We expect a gradual margin and return on capital employed improvement on the back of higher occupancy and capacity optimisation in newer assets.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
