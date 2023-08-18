Aster DM Healthcare Q1 Results Review - Strong Growth Across GCC Segments: Prabhudas Lilladher
GCC restructuring– progressing well however given complexity of transaction process is taking longer than expected.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.’s FY24E and FY25E Ebitda stand increased by 4-5%. The company’s consolidated Ebitda (Post Indian accounting standard) grew 33% YoY (down 23% QoQ) to Rs 3.9 billion; 13% above our estimates.
Aster DM has a unique business model with presence in India and an established business with strong returns in GCC. We expect 17% Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E, as margin in its India business will gradually improve with brownfield expansion and new hospitals ramp-up in GCC.
At current market price, the stock trades at an attractive valuation of nine times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda (Pre IND AS), which is at 25-50% discount to Indian peers.
Timely stake sale of GCC business will re-rate and lower gap with peers.
We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with target price of Rs. 345/share (earlier Rs 335/share) based on 18 times FY25E EV/Ebitda to India business and eight times EV/Ebitda to GCC business
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results Review - Healthy U.S. Sales, Margins To Further Improve: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.