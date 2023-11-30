Aster DM Healthcare - GCC Stake Sale To Unlock Value: Prabhudas Lilladher

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. board has approved the much awaited GCC stake sale at reasonable valuations, that will unlock value for shareholders. Proper capital allocation strategy will be a key to scale-up India operations.

Conversely, Aster DM India’s Ebitda increased sharply over last three years (30% compound annual growth rate over FY20-23).

We estimate 23% Ebitda CAGR from India biz over FY23-26E aided by scale up in margins, healthy average revenue per occupied bed and bed additions. Our FY24E/25E India business Ebitda stand increased by 1-3%.