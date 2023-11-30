Aster DM Healthcare - GCC Stake Sale To Unlock Value: Prabhudas Lilladher
Aster board has approved the much awaited GCC stake sale at reasonable valuations, that will unlock value for shareholders.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. board has approved the much awaited GCC stake sale at reasonable valuations, that will unlock value for shareholders. Proper capital allocation strategy will be a key to scale-up India operations.
Conversely, Aster DM India’s Ebitda increased sharply over last three years (30% compound annual growth rate over FY20-23).
We estimate 23% Ebitda CAGR from India biz over FY23-26E aided by scale up in margins, healthy average revenue per occupied bed and bed additions. Our FY24E/25E India business Ebitda stand increased by 1-3%.
At current market price, adjusted for GCC stake the India business is trading at 19 times and 15 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25E and FY26E respectively which is at 15- 30% discount to listed peers.
We maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 430 (earlier Rs 345) valuing India hospital segment at 20 times (18 times earlier) enterprise value/Ebitda on Sept 2025E Ebitda.
Timely closure of GCC divestment and utilisation of proceeds will be key monitorable in near term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.