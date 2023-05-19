Astec Lifesciences Q4 Review — CMO To Spearhead Numbers As Enterprise Business Continues To Drag: ICICI Direct

Astec Lifesciences Ltd. revenues remained subdued led by sluggish demand and lower realisation for triazole fungicides products in the domestic market. Revenue posted de-growth of 53.3% YoY to Rs 127 crore, undone by volume headwinds in the domestic and international market along with lower realisations for major key products.

Astec Lifesciences' gross margins contracted 730 basis points YoY to ~32.1% while Ebitda margin was down 1981 bps YoY to 4.3%. Absolute Ebitda was down 92% YoY to Rs 5.4 crore. Adjusted profit after tax came in at negative Rs 5 crore.

