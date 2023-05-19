Astec Lifesciences Q4 Review — CMO To Spearhead Numbers As Enterprise Business Continues To Drag: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct Report
Astec Lifesciences Ltd. revenues remained subdued led by sluggish demand and lower realisation for triazole fungicides products in the domestic market. Revenue posted de-growth of 53.3% YoY to Rs 127 crore, undone by volume headwinds in the domestic and international market along with lower realisations for major key products.
Astec Lifesciences' gross margins contracted 730 basis points YoY to ~32.1% while Ebitda margin was down 1981 bps YoY to 4.3%. Absolute Ebitda was down 92% YoY to Rs 5.4 crore. Adjusted profit after tax came in at negative Rs 5 crore.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Better utilisation of herbicide plant to aid revenue growth for contract manufacturing organisation business, which is expected to grow in high thirties over FY22-25E.
Change in the product mix towards value added products to aid gross margins and, thereby, operating profit margin and return ratios over the coming period.
Control over working capital along with better operational performance to improve free cash flow generation. Prudent capital allocation towards high return on capital employed generating business to improve return ratios further.
