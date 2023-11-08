ASK Automotive IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Peer Comparison, Strengths, Risks: Anand Rathi

Key Risk:

A significant portion (more than 80%) of their revenue from operations in each of the last three Fiscals, the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 is attributable to the Indian two-wheeler automotive sector. Any adverse changes in the two-wheeler automotive sector could adversely impact their business, results of operations and financial condition.

They are dependent on their top three customers who contribute more than 50.00% of their revenue from operations with their single largest customer contributing approximately 30.00% or more of their revenue from operations in each of the last three Fiscals and in the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022. Loss of any of these customers or a reduction in purchases by any of them could adversely affect their business, results of operations and financial condition.

Their business and profitability is substantially dependent on the availability and cost of raw materials, including aluminium, and any disruption to the timely and adequate supply of raw materials, or volatility in the prices of raw materials may adversely impact their business, results of operations and financial condition.

They depend on third parties for the supply of raw materials and do not have firm commitments for supply or exclusive arrangements with any of their suppliers. Loss of suppliers may have an adverse effect on their business, results of operations and financial condition.

They may not be successful in implementing their growth strategies, particularly increasing their market share in the evolving electric vehicle market, which could have an adverse effect on their business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.

ASK Automotive have undertaken and may continue to undertake technical collaborations, joint ventures, strategic investments, alliances and acquisitions in the future, which may be difficult to integrate and manage, exposing them to risks that could adversely affect their business.

The availability of counterfeit products and their failure to keep their technical knowledge confidential may have adverse effects on their business and results of operations.

Product liability and other civil claims and costs incurred because of product recalls could harm their business, results of operations and financial condition.

They use third-party dealers to market, sell and deliver products in the independent aftermarket category and are subject to risks associated with these arrangements.