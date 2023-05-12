Asian Paints Q4 Results Review - Strong Margin Performance: Dolat Capital

Asian Paints Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenues were in line with our estimates. The company reported double digits volume/value growth of 16/13% YoY in the decorative segment.

Going ahead, price benefits would fed out and volume growth would be a key driver for revenue growth.

Gross margin expanded by 380 basis points driven by price hikes implemented over the period and softening of raw material prices helped 290 bps improvement in Ebitda margin.

On three-year basis, Asian Paints reported 22.8/25.6% volume/value compound annual growth rate. We believe that the company would continue to report double digit volume growth in the long run benefiting from-

industry growth and its leadership, planned capacity addition over four-five years and ongoing acquisitions.

We have broadly maintained our earnings per share estimates for FY24/25E at Rs 55.6/66.2 respectively. Going ahead, we expect double digit volume growth to drive the value performance while raw material deflation to expand margins.