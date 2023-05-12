Asian Paints Q4 Results Review - Strong Growth Momentum In Key Businesses: Prabhudas Lilladher

We upgrade our FY24/25 earnings per share by 7.1%/1.0% given strong demand outlook (16% volumes during Q4 FY23) and 122/18 basis points higher Ebitda margins in FY24/25 given benign raw material outlook and stable product pricing. Input costs are showing 4% QoQ deflation although Titanium di-oxide prices are moving up. Q4 saw a sharp 256 bps QoQ Ebitda margin recovery to 21.2% supported by 393 bps QoQ gross margin improvement with stable mix.

We believe Asian Paints Ltd. might pass on benefits of lower raw material costs to consumers in medium term to push volumes and improve market competitiveness. Long term growth levers are intact led by-

market share gains in decorative paints, sustained increase in distribution (addition of 15,000-20,000/10,000-15,000 retail touch points in FY23/24), innovations and focus on high growth waterproofing/wood finishes segment, scalability plans in home décor from 4-5% to 8-10% by FY26 (both organic and inorganic) market leadership in retail segment of waterproofing and increased focus in project business, sustained growth and sharp improvement in profitability in industrial paint joint venture’s.

We see little scope of further re-rating given likely aggression from Grasim Industries Ltd. and JSW Paints in paints and impending capex plans.