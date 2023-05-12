Asian Paints Q4 Results Review - Ending The Year On A High Note: Motilal Oswal

Asian Paints Ltd. reported strong volume growth of ~16% in Q4 FY23 (our estimate: 6%) and ~14% in FY23. The management also indicated that all the segments, i.e., economy, premium and luxury, grew in double digits, with both urban and rural markets performing well.

Improvement in gross margin was led by a softening in raw material prices (deflated ~4% YoY), sourcing efficiencies and a decent product mix. With raw material prices being more or less stable, we expect gross margin to be at normative levels. The management has guided for Ebitda margin in the range of 18-20%.

Although sharp input cost reductions could lead to healthy earnings growth, Asian Paints’ valuations are fair at 57.8 times FY24E and 50.3 times FY25E earnings per share.