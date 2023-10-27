Asian Paints Q2 Results Review - Volume Revamp Expected In Ensuing Quarter; 'Buy' On Dips, Says Dolat Capital
Postponement of festive season dented Q2 performance.
Dolat Capital Report
Asian Paints Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 results were below our estimates. The company reported 6% volume growth in the decorative segment and flat value growth as a result of price benefits fading off and postponement of festive season. Going ahead, volume growth would be a key driver for revenue growth.
Gross margin expanded by 760 basis points primarily led by softening of raw material prices. Crude oil (-9.2% YoY) and Titanium Dioxide (-20.6 YoY) posted deflation during the quarter.
On four-year basis, Asian Paints reported 14.7% volume and value compound annual growth rate. We believe that the company would continue to report double digit volume growth in the long run benefiting from-
industry growth and its leadership,
planned capacity addition over four-five years and
ongoing acquisitions.
We have downward revised our earnings per share estimates for FY24/25E by 1.1/7.6% to Rs 55.0/61.4 respectively to factor in recent increase in crude oil prices and management guidance.
Further, we have introduced FY26E EPS at Rs 66.9.
Going ahead, we expect double digit volume growth to drive the value performance. Maintain target price of Rs 3,640, valuing the stock at 54 times FY26E. Maintain 'Accumulate'. 'Buy' on dips.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Asian Paints Q2 Results Review - Muted Sales Growth; Demand Improving Further: Motilal Oswal
