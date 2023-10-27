Asian Paints Q2 Results Review - Uneven Rains Pushed Demand, Robust Margins: Centrum Broking

Asian Paints Ltd. Q2 FY24 print was below our estimates; consolidated revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew 0.2%/ 39.8%/53.3%. Asian Paints saw four-year value/volume compound annual growth rate at 14.7%/14.5%.

Decorative volume growth at 6%, appears to be weak, given high base and uneven rains in Q2. Management alluded growth to-

mix led by economy range, both urban and rural saw double digit growth, yet tier-III markets saw pains, distribution reach 160000, strong growth in waterproofing, and robust growth in projects/institutional business.

International business declined 3.9% due to weak macro/forex challenges, yet industrial joint ventures PPG Industries-Asian Paints/ AP- PPG grew 5.6%/11.4% driven recovery in original equipment manufacturer.

Gross margin zoomed to 43.4% (plus 771 bp) settling Ebitda margins at 20.2% (plus 573 bp) despite higher employee cost/ other expenses by 16.3%/6.5% and ad-spends (3.5% of sales).

Asian Paints retained double digit volume growth aspiration (1.5 times gross domestic product growth) and balancing Ebitda margins, yet maintained cautious view due to short term spike in crude prices.

We tweaked our earnings and retain 'Buy', with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 3,730 (implied 64.3 times average. FY25E/FY26E earning per share).