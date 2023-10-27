Asian Paints Q2 Results Review - Q3 Positive, But A Trading Bet In Near Term: Prabhudas Lilladher
Industrial paints on strong wicket, international business division outlook mixed due to currency issues.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We cut FY24/25 earnings per share estimates of Asian Paints Ltd. by 3.1/4% following lower than expected volume growth and profitability in Q2 FY24. Asian Paints has given optimistic outlook for H2 FY24 given rebound in demand in September and expected pick up in festival season.
Overall volume growth of 6% has been below our estimates given tepid rural demand and delayed festival season. We expect double digit volume growth in H2 while most gains from raw material deflation have been mostly realised.
International business division margins remain under pressure with uncertain currency outlook. Home décor is showing mixed growth due to high base in kitchen and bath segments while 'Beautiful Homes' continues to scale up. Asian Paints’ growth levers are intact given-
market share gains in decorative paints,
sustained increase in distribution (addition of 2500 retail touch points in Q2 FY24 to 160,000),
high growth in waterproofing/wood finishes/ projects business and
scalability plans in home decor from 4-5% to 8-10% of sales by FY26 (both organic and inorganic).
We cut discounted cash flow based target price to Rs 3387 (Rs 3571 earlier). Retain 'Accumulate' with moderate return expectations in near term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.