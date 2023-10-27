Asian Paints Q2 Results Review - Near Peak Margins Amid Rising Competitive Pressures: ICICI Securities

We reckon paint volumes declined for Asian Paints Ltd. in Q2 FY24. We expect growth triggers to be muted in the near term considering-

weak consumer sentiment may impact volume offtake, international business will likely be under pressure due to geopolitical concerns, rising competitive pressures due to entry by Grasim and limited scope for margin expansion as the benefit of deflation in commodity prices is largely over by the end of Q2 FY24 and margins are near peak now.

While business-to-business demand is likely to be strong, we believe it is likely to be low margin and low return on capital employed. In our view, the stock price performance of Asian Paints will be driven the pricing strategy and aggression by Grasim. 'Reduce'.