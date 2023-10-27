Asian Paints Q2 Results Review - Muted Sales Growth; Demand Improving Further: Motilal Oswal

Asian Paints Ltd. reported volume growth of 6% in Q2 FY24 (our estimate: 8%). The management highlighted a top-line moderation, citing weakened consumer sentiment and emphasizing the sensitivity of demand growth to unpredictable rainfall patterns. Additionally, a decline in demand was observed in rural markets, with urban centers showing better performance than their rural counterparts.

Gross margins currently reside at the highest levels observed in the last 10 quarters. However, looking ahead, there is an anticipation of potential upward movement in input costs. This is influenced by larger geopolitical factors and currency fluctuations, particularly expecting an upswing in material prices, especially those derived from crude.

The management has given guidance for the Ebitda margin to be in the range of 18-20%. Management expresses optimism for an extended festival season, foreseeing a rise in rural growth in H2 FY24, buoyed by expectations of a bountiful harvest and an improving economy, supported by effective government spending. Asian Paints' valuations are fair at 54 times FY24E and 48 times FY25E earnings per share.

We retain our 'Neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 3,100 (based on 50 times FY25E earnings per share).