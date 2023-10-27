Asian Paints Q2 Results Review- Disappointing Results On All Fronts: Nirmal Bang
The management indicated that erratic rainfall played a part in weak demand as did relatively delayed festive season.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Asian Paints Ltd. reported a weaker than expected set of numbers in its Q2 FY24 results on all fronts with a miss of 3.6%/11.3%/6.5% on sales/ Ebitda/ profit after tax respectively. While volume growth of 6% was marginally below our estimates of 8% growth there was a substantially weaker mix than expectations as a result of downtrading
The management indicated that erratic rainfall played a part in weak demand as did relatively delayed festive season. It indicated that growth recovered towards the end of the quarter
While the management maintained its FY24 Ebitda margin guidance at 18-20% due to some recent inflation in crude-related costs, we believe the company is being conservative and is likely to exceed the guidance.
However, any significant increase in competitive intensity towards the end of FY24 could put our FY25 margins at risk.
Rich valuations of ~48 times FY25E earning per share lead us to maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 3,290, valuing the stock at 50 times September-2025E EPS.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Embassy Office Parks Q2 Review - Fresh Expiries A Dampener, Gradual Recovery On The Cards: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.