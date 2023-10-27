Asian Paints Q2 Results Review- Disappointing Results On All Fronts: Nirmal Bang

Asian Paints Ltd. reported a weaker than expected set of numbers in its Q2 FY24 results on all fronts with a miss of 3.6%/11.3%/6.5% on sales/ Ebitda/ profit after tax respectively. While volume growth of 6% was marginally below our estimates of 8% growth there was a substantially weaker mix than expectations as a result of downtrading 

The management indicated that erratic rainfall played a part in weak demand as did relatively delayed festive season. It indicated that growth recovered towards the end of the quarter 

While the management maintained its FY24 Ebitda margin guidance at 18-20% due to some recent inflation in crude-related costs, we believe the company is being conservative and is likely to exceed the guidance.

However, any significant increase in competitive intensity towards the end of FY24 could put our FY25 margins at risk.

Rich valuations of ~48 times FY25E earning per share lead us to maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 3,290, valuing the stock at 50 times September-2025E EPS.