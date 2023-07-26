Asian Paints Q1 Results Review - Valuations, Competition To Cap Re-Rating Potential: Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut rating of Asian Paints Ltd. from 'Accumulate' to 'Hold' given valuations of 53.5 times FY25 earnings per share and expected increase in competitive intensity from Grasim and JSW in coming years.

We upgrade our FY24/25 EPS by 3.4/3.5% but given-

strong demand outlook (10% volumes during Q1 FY24) and benign raw material outlook and stable pricing environment and sustained strength in industrial paints (auto and non-auto industrial)

Q1 saw a sharp 190 basis points QoQ Ebitda margin recovery to 23.1% supported by 40 bps QoQ gross margin improvement. IBD margins remain under pressure with uncertain currency outlook while home decor is showing mixed growth due to high base in kitchen and bath segments. Asian Paints' long term growth levers are intact led by-

market share gains in decorative paints, sustained increase in distribution (addition of 6,000 retail touch points in Q1 FY24), focus on high growth waterproofing/wood finishes/ projects business scalability plans in home decor from 4-5% to 8-10% of sales by FY26 (both organic and inorganic).

However, re-rating potential is limited given expected increased in competition and rich valuations.

We value stock on discounted cash flow and assign target price of Rs 3527 (Rs 3360 earlier).