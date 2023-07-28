Asian Paints Q1 Results Review - Sales, Gross Margin Inline; Ebitda Surprises Positively: Nirmal Bang
Management maintained 18-20% Ebitda margin guidance for FY24.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
While Asian Paints Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 sales and gross margin were in line with our expectations, Ebitda margin of 23.1% (estimate: 19%) was a big surprise given management guidance of 18-20% for FY24.
However, negative realisation/mix trend seen in Q4 FY23 continued in Q1 FY24 and we believe will continue for a few more quarters.
While the Asian Paints' management maintained its FY24 Ebitda margin guidance due to some recent inflation in crude-related costs, we believe they are being conservative and are likely to comfortably exceed the guidance.
Changes to our forecasts have resulted in 12.9%/2.5% increase in FY24E/FY25E earnings per share. Any significant increase in competitive intensity towards the end of FY24 could put our FY25 margins at risk.
Rich valuations of 54 times FY25E EPS lead us to maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 3,250 valuing the stock at 50 times June 2025E EPS.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.