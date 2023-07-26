Asian Paints Q1 Results Review - Margin Tailwinds; Buy On Dips: Dolat Capital
Performance was broadly in line with estimate.
Dolat Capital Report
Asian Paints Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 revenues were in line with our estimates. The company reported double digits volume growth in the decorative segment.
Going ahead, price benefits would fed out and volume growth would be a key driver for revenue growth.
Gross margin expanded by 520 basis points primarily led by softening of raw material prices. Crude oil (-34.5/-8.6% YoY/QoQ) and Titanium Dioxide (-27.4/+5% YoY/QoQ) posted deflation during the quarter.
On four-year basis, Asian Paints reported 17.5/17.0% volume/value compound annual growth rate. We believe that the company would continue to report double digit volume growth in the long run benefiting from-
industry growth and its leadership,
planned capacity addition over four-five years and
ongoing acquisitions.
We have maintained our earnings per share estimates for FY24/25E at Rs 55.6/66.2 respectively.
Going ahead, we expect double digit volume growth to drive the value performance while raw material deflation to expand margins. Valuing the stock at 55 times FY25E EPS, we arrive at a target price of Rs 3,640. Maintain 'Accumulate'. Buy on dips.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
