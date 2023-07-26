Asian Paints Q1 Results Review - Limited Upside Potential; Downgrade To 'Hold': Axis Securities
Axis Securities Report
Financial performance:
Asian Paints Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 results were strong on all fronts, especially margins. Consolidated sales grew 7% YoY to Rs 9,182 crore (marginally lower).
Volume grew 10% YoY (on a high base of 37% in Q1 FY23), led by the economy, premium and waterproofing range, while the luxury segment saw muted performance. Gross/Ebitda margins improved by 523/502 basis points YoY (up 44/188 bps QoQ) to 42.9%/23.1%, driven by deflation in key raw material prices (2% material deflation in Q1 FY24).
However, there was a one-off pertaining to-
reversal of sick leave provision (Rs 41 crore) and
one-time mark-to-market gain (Rs 34 crore ) on account of the acquisition of an 11% additional stake in White Teak, adjusted for leave provision Ebitda margins still remain healthy.
Adjusted profit after tax increased by 49% YoY while profit after tax increased by 52% YoY to Rs 1,550 crore.
Outlook:
We remain positive on Asian Paints’ long-term prospects, supported by the following factors:
The management’s guidance for continued double-digit volume growth in FY24, buoyed by the long festive season and rural recovery;
Decline in raw material prices;
The company’s recent announcement of a vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion and vinyl acetate monomer plant and plans of a white cement plant through a joint venture in Fujairah, UAE, to backwards integrate key raw materials,
Expanding manufacturing footprint by more than 30- 40%, and
Launching differentiated next-generation emulsions and waterproofing products based on nanotechnology.
These are steps in the right direction to achieve the next phase of growth and secure the company’s market share in the long term.
However, we believe near-term profitability is likely to remain under check as competition from the new entrants is likely to intensify from here on. Based on the above thesis, we ascribe a 'Hold' rating to the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
