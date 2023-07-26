Asian Paints Q1 Results Review - Limited Upside Potential; Downgrade To 'Hold': Axis Securities

Financial performance:

Asian Paints Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 results were strong on all fronts, especially margins. Consolidated sales grew 7% YoY to Rs 9,182 crore (marginally lower).

Volume grew 10% YoY (on a high base of 37% in Q1 FY23), led by the economy, premium and waterproofing range, while the luxury segment saw muted performance. Gross/Ebitda margins improved by 523/502 basis points YoY (up 44/188 bps QoQ) to 42.9%/23.1%, driven by deflation in key raw material prices (2% material deflation in Q1 FY24).

However, there was a one-off pertaining to-

reversal of sick leave provision (Rs 41 crore) and one-time mark-to-market gain (Rs 34 crore ) on account of the acquisition of an 11% additional stake in White Teak, adjusted for leave provision Ebitda margins still remain healthy.

Adjusted profit after tax increased by 49% YoY while profit after tax increased by 52% YoY to Rs 1,550 crore.