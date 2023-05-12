Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, GSPL, Aditya Birla Capital, Sagar Cements And More Q4 Review: HDFC Securities

Asian Paints - Margins surprise positively

Asian Paints Ltd.’s top line grew 11.3% YoY (four-year compound annual growth rate: 15%), marginally short of expectations. The decorative business clocked 16/13% volume/value growth (15/12% volume/value growth YoY in Q4 FY23). The mix in Q4 was led by economy emulsions and waterproofing. Urban and rural both contributed evenly. Margins, however, surprised positively, led by moderation in key input costs (- 4%); formulation gains; and healthy product mix.

Gross margin/Ebitdam increased 379/293 basis points respectively to 42.5/18.7% (our estimate: 39.5/16.6%). We increase our FY24/25 earnings per share estimates (+6/+3%) to account for a steeper gross margin gain than earlier expected.