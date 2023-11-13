Ashoka Buildcon Q2 Results Review - Light At The End Of Tunnel: IDBI Capital
We note that Ashoka Buildcon is witnessing stability in Ebitda margin at 9% which has been major concern in the last four quarter.
IDBI Capital Report
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. Q2 FY24 profit after tax beat our/consensus estimate by 9%/22% and is led by execution and improved margin. We note that Ashoka Buildcon is witnessing stability in Ebitda margin at 9%, which has been major concern in the last four quarter.
Low margin legacy projects are getting completed by Q4 FY24, and thus we see that margins to increase to 10.5% starting Q1 FY25. Post the result, we have increased margin estimate for FY24E/25E and thus earning per share is revised upwards by 2% and 6% for FY24 and FY25E.
We have revised exit multiple on the stock to eight times for engineering, procurement and construction and target price is revised to Rs 191 (earlier Rs 93). With potential upside of 36%, we upgrade the stock rating to 'Buy' from 'Hold'.
Ashoka Buildcon stock catalyst, which is key for its stock performance is conclusion of asset sale – National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and 11 hybrid annuity model.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
