Ashoka Buildcon - Asset Value Exceeds Market Capitalisation: HDFC Securities
Well-diversified order book augurs well for mid-term revenue visibility.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. has underperformed the broader infra space over the last one year/two years/five years, despite its order book multiplying two times over FY19-23.
Ashoka Buildcon has a well-diversified order book at ~2.5 times FY23 standalone revenue which provides revenue visibility over the medium term.
At the standalone level, the company had gross/net debt of Rs 10/8.1 billion (gross debt/equity 0.3 times) as of March 2023 versus Rs 5.6/4.2 billion as of March 2022.
Healthy asset monetisation pipeline, total proceeds over the next three years could cumulatively exceed the current market cap.
Standalone engineering, procurement and construction business valuation is not priced in the current market cap.
Given the strong order book, improving visibility on asset monetisation, and likely cash inflow from asset monetisation (Rs 31 billion) exceeding market cap (Rs 29 billion), we increase our SOTP valuation to Rs 189/share (nine times September-25E earnings per share, asset value repriced higher). We maintain our 'Buy' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.